Skip to main content
Exclusive: Watch Swedish House Mafia Discuss Early Ambitions and 2010s EDM Boom

Exclusive: Watch Swedish House Mafia Discuss Early Ambitions and 2010s EDM Boom

Check out an exclusive clip of the iconic trio's new interview with Zane Lowe of Apple Music 1 before it airs.

c/o Apple Music

Check out an exclusive clip of the iconic trio's new interview with Zane Lowe of Apple Music 1 before it airs.

Thanks to Swedish House Mafia, it feels like 2010 again.

Back then, electronic dance music was enjoying its heyday. And Swedish House Mafia were emblematic of the scene at the time—cohesive and tight-knit, but combustible and ready to explode. You couldn't go to a music festival without hearing the visceral signature sound of the trio, who dominated the scene like Michael Jordan in Game 6.

Generational anthems like "Miami 2 Ibiza" and "Don't You Worry Child" soundtracked the EDM boom of the early 2010s, a timeframe which Swedish House Mafia conjured with their long-awaited debut album, Paradise Again. Released just days ago, the record functioned as a neurotransmitter, triggering the elusive serotonin rush that fans thought would never happen again after the band's gut-wrenching disbandment in 2013.

In a new interview with Zane Lowe of Apple Music 1, Axwell, Sebastian Ingrosso and Steve Angello opened up about those early days and dissected the challenges that come with being the vanguard of a movement. EDM.com is exclusively premiering a clip from the interview today before it airs.

swedish house mafia

Axwell, Steve Angello and Sebastian Ingrosso of Swedish House Mafia.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

swedish house mafia
NEWS

Exclusive: Watch Swedish House Mafia Discuss Early Ambitions and 2010s EDM Boom

Check out an exclusive clip of the iconic trio's new interview with Zane Lowe of Apple Music 1 before it airs.

By Jason Heffler6 minutes ago
blunts & blondes
INTERVIEWS

"A Testament to My Resiliency": Blunts & Blondes On His Debut Album and Cannabis' Impact On His Life

The bass music star fittingly released his debut album, "Story of a Stoner," on 4/20.

By Gabrielle Reeder18 hours ago
illenium
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to ILLENIUM's Spellbinding Remix of Nirvana's "Something In The Way"

The remix, ILLENIUM's first in over two years, was released in celebration of his limited edition "Batman" clothing collection.

By Jason Heffler20 hours ago

"Everything was new, right? Every day was a new day," Angello says. "Meaning that obstacles that we had, things that we were challenged with. Going into an arena was a challenge. Nobody wanted to put dance music anywhere. We always had huge ambitions. Our goal was always to push boundaries, and how do we go from Brixton to Madison Square Garden?"

But despite the myopia lying underneath the turf of the world's stadiums, the band never lost sight of their ambitions. And after Swedish House Mafia's historic performance at Coachella—a festival that counts Calvin Harris as the only other DJ headliner in the last decade—it's tough to deny their role in ushering in another golden age of EDM.

"We believed so much in ourselves that we never gave up with an idea of opening those doors for our crowd. Put the rave in Madison Square Garden," Angello continues. "Just the conversations with them to book the arena was like a whole movie, because nobody wanted to put the show on. So for us it's like, you go step by step by step, but it's like fires you got to put out everywhere. I think, as much as it's fun, we're just having fun, but our ambitions have always been so big."

Check out the exclusive clip below and watch the full interview at 10AM PT (1PM ET) on Apple Music 1.

Related

swedish house mafia the weeknd
MUSIC RELEASES

Swedish House Mafia Announce First Tour In 10 Years, Drop Long-Awaited Collab With The Weeknd

The long-awaited "Moth To A Flame" has finally arrived alongside the announcement of a massive, 44-date global tour.

swedish house mafia
NEWS

Swedish House Mafia Tease Return to Touring

An Instagram post by Swedish House Mafia member Sebastian Ingrosso has fueled speculation of 2021 shows on the horizon.

swedish house mafia
NEWS

Swedish House Mafia Pull Out of Audacy Beach Festival After Two Members Test Positive for COVID-19

The performance would've been the iconic dance music trio's first music festival set since ending their nine-year hiatus in summer 2021.

Swedish House Mafia black-and-white group headshot.
NEWS

Swedish House Mafia Are Back—Watch Them Speak About Their New Single, “It Gets Better”

The superstar trio spoke with Apple Music about their long-anticipated return.

swedish house mafia
MUSIC RELEASES

Swedish House Mafia Open Up About New Single "Lifetime": Watch the Haunting Music Video

"Lifetime," which features Ty Dolla $ign and 070 Shake, will appear on a new Swedish House Mafia album in the works.

Eric Prydz and Swedish House Mafia.
NEWS

Eric Prydz Calls Leaving Swedish House Mafia "the Best Thing that Could Have Happened"

In an interview with Zane Lowe, Prydz contemplated whether he considered himself a founding member of the supergroup.

swedish house mafia
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Swedish House Mafia's BBC Radio "Dance Weekend" Mix—With 4 Unreleased IDs

The iconic trio cycled through a number of their generational dance anthems as well as tracks by Daft Punk, Eric Prydz, and more.

swedish house mafia
MUSIC RELEASES

Watch Swedish House Mafia Perform New Music Medley on Jimmy Fallon's "The Tonight Show"

The trio's two new tracks, "Lifetime" and "It Gets Better," made their live TV debut.