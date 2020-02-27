Exodus Festival Las Vegas Announces Memorial Day Weekend Lineup

Having recently celebrated a decade of merriment up and down the Las Vegas Strip, Exodus Festival announced they're returning for their 11th season. As Sin City's longest-running festival, Exodus will launch its 2020 itinerary this Memorial Day Weekend with some of the biggest names in EDM.

The lineup for the May celebrations includes The Chainsmokers, David Guetta, Tiësto, Diplo, Major Lazer, Party Favor, and Steve Aoki. The EDM heavy hitters will call some of Vegas' premier day clubs and nightclubs home over the holiday weekend, including XS Nightclub, Hakkasan and Wet Republic.

The Nevada event takes place over four weekends this summer. Aside from its Memorial Day Weekend kickoff, Exodus will emerge again over the 4th of July (July 2nd-6th), Summer Love (July 30th-August 3rd), and Labor Day (September 3rd-7th) holidays.

Keeping the party alive throughout the summer will be other notable DJs. Presiding over the remainder of their 2020 lineup will be Kygo, Martin Garrix, Alesso, DJ Snake, Zedd, Major Lazer, Loud Luxury, Steve Aoki, Illenium and many more. The full roster for each weekend will be announced on later dates.

With affordability in mind, Exodus Festival has made it easy for partygoers to maximize their celebrations with an All-Access Pass. The pass allows for expedited, exclusive venue entry to over ten nightclubs and pool parties.

Exodus begins its first round of festivities on May 21st-25th. Visit the Exodus Festival Las Vegas website for more information, and find the Memorial Day Weekend lineup below.

THUR. MAY 21

Party Favor - Hakkasan Nightclub

FRI. MAY 22

Steve Aoki - Wet Republic

The Chainsmokers - XS Nightclub

SAT. MAY 23

The Chainsmokers- Encore Beach Club

Tiësto - Hakkasan Nightclub

Diplo - Encore Beach Club At Night

SUN. MAY 24

David Guetta - Encore Beach Club

*Other artist(s) to be announced*

MON. MAY 25

Major Lazer - Encore Beach Club

*Other artist(s) to be announced*

