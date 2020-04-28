Facebook Announces Creators Will Soon Be Able to Monetize Their Streams

In a new blog post, Facebook outlined their plan to roll out new monetization features for Facebook Live.

One major new feature will enable Facebook Live users to charge for access to live stream events. The feature would provide creators with new controls for monetizing access to live stream concerts, which have been on the rise in 2020 due to worldwide in-person show cancellations due to the impact of COVID-19.

Facebook additionally announced new inter-platform integrations to Facebook Live, including the ability to mark a Facebook Event as "online only" and allowing hosts to broadcast live directly to the event's attendees.

Another popular Facebook Live feature, "Live With," is being resurrected. The feature, which allowed two live streamers to connect and co-broadcast simultaneously, was scrapped in 2019. However, Facebook has stated they're bringing back the function in response to feedback. "Live With" will ensure creators have the ability to collaborate in a live stream setting from anywhere in the world.

With an increasingly competitive live streaming landscape, it remains to be seen how the new Facebook Live will fare against competition, Like Twitch. Facebook suggested it will be acting quickly to implement the new features with some of them set to arrive in the coming weeks.