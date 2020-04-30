Lee Foss, MK, and Anabel Englund to Appear at Factory 93 Livestream Tomorrow

Underground electronic music brand Factory 93 recently announced a new livestream event, which will feature house kingpins Lee Foss, MK, and Anabel Englund. The stream will kick off tomorrow, May 1st, at 7PM PST (10PM ET, 3AM BST) via Insomniac's YouTube, TikTok and Littlstar channels.

Originally born in the Downtown Los Angeles warehouse district, Insomniac-owned Factory 93 has grown to become one of LA's most recognized underground house brands. The brand's penchant for vintage-themed, nostalgic warehouse dance parties has helped it solidify itself as a staple in the nightlife scene of the City of Angels. Factory 93 has hosted a number of illustrious DJs at its events in years past, including Carl Cox, Eric Prydz, Maceo Plex, and Richie Hawtin.

With Foss, MK, and Englund, a bona fide triple whammy of house heavyweights, this livestream event is sure to be a doozy. It will feature DJ sets from all three artists as well as a special live performance from Englund.

Tune in via Insomniac's dedicated online livestream destination here.

