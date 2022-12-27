Skip to main content
Electronic Music Community Mourns Death of Faithless' Maxi Jazz

The "Insomnia" star passed away from natural causes at age 65.

Andrew Hurley

The electronic music community is mourning the death of Maxi Jazz of Faithless, who passed away at the age of 65 on the night of December 23rd.

In a statement shared by the verified Faithless Facebook account, the electronic band announced the passing of Jazz, its lead vocalist. A subsequent tweet confirmed the British singer-songwriter, DJ and producer died in his sleep due to natural causes.

"We are heartbroken to say Maxi Jazz died last night," reads Faithless' statement. "He was a man who changed our lives in so many ways. He gave proper meaning and message to our music. He was also a lovely human being with time for everyone and a wisdom that was both profound and accessible."

Jazz had been a member of Faithless since the group's inception in 1995 and helped lead them to global acclaim upon the release of their debut album, Reverence. The effort featured the generational dance anthem "Insomnia," which catapulted the band to international fame and led to subsequent success with singles such as "God Is A DJ."

Jazz's career outside of Faithless included notable collaborations with the likes of Tiësto and 1 Giant Leap. In fact, the music video for 1 Giant Leap, Robbie Williams and Jazz's "My Culture" landed the late musician a coveted Grammy nomination.

Laidback Luke, Armin van Buuren, CamelPhat and more from around the electronic music scene shared tributes to Jazz in the wake of his death.

We at EDM.com express our sincere condolences to the family, fans, friends and loved ones of Maxi Jazz.

