Family of Erick Morillo to Livestream Late DJ's Funeral Service

Following the death of Erick Morillo, the late DJ's family has announced plans to livestream his funeral service.

Morillo's family shared an official statement via Facebook. "From the bottom of our hearts we would like to thank you all for your constant support and adoration of Erick. Although this is a very sensitive time for us all we understand the impact you all had on Erick's success," the post reads. "He was always appreciative of the support he received from his fans and because of that we have made the decision to livestream services so together we can pay respect and celebrate the life he lived."

Morillo, perhaps best known for his pioneering developments in house music and global hit "I Like to Move It," was found dead on September 1st, 2020 in Miami Beach. An official cause of death has not yet been released, but the Miami Herald reports that authorities are probing a possible drug overdose. Morillo had recently been arrested and charged with sexual battery and was scheduled to appear in court on September 4th, 2020. He denied the allegations.

Morillo's funeral service will be broadcast via YouTube and will begin at 11AM ET (8AM PT) on Wednesday, September 11th, 2020. You can view the official announcement below.