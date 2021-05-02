Fatboy Slim and Bootsy Collins Release 4K Remaster of Christopher Walken-Led Video for "Weapon of Choice"

Twenty years ago, when most of the people reading this article were in grade school or still in the womb, Fatboy Slim and the funk legend Bootsy Collins released the Grammy Award-winning single "Weapon of Choice." While the song itself is iconic enough, many people have distinct memories of its unforgettable music video. Now, in honor of the track's 20th anniversary, they've released a 4K remastered version of the video.

The video was directed by the highly-acclaimed filmmaker, Spike Jonze, known for his work on Being John Malkovich, Her, and the Jackass series. For the musical accompaniment, Christopher Walken was recruited to star in the video. Delightfully bizarre like much of Jonze's work, the video simply features Walken extravagantly dancing throughout a hotel before jumping off a ledge and floating through the lobby. All set to the funk fusion produced by the two artists, the star-powered video took the already-addicting single to the next level and persevered its legacy for decades to come.

You can relive Fatboy Slim and Bootsy Collins' iconic music video for "Weapon of Choice" below.

