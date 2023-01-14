Feed Me Poised to Launch New Alias In the Works Since 2007

Feed Me is a man of many aliases.

The longtime electronic music great, who has produced under the alias Spor, has been prevalently considered a creative switchblade given his multi-genre talents, exceptional visual design ability and the strength of his brand.

Many of those skillsets are converging once again for what appears to be the start of a new project from renowned U.K. artist, whose real name is Jon Gooch. In a new announcement, he explained that Seventh Stitch has been a passion project in the works since 2007.

Jon Gooch, perhaps best known as the renowned electronic music producer Feed Me. c/o Press

Gooch likened the project to a "personal diary," a safe space for sharing whatever emotions he was experiencing in the moment. Since then, it's become something of a time capsule after accumulating years of collective memories and insights.

But now it's a project he's ready to reveal to the world, and with it could potentially come a trove of dozens of tracks.

"Music is always a release for me, but with seventh stitch it's a world I can breathe in," he wrote in a Facebook post. "It grew into 30, 40, 50 tracks and more, and then into visual work, initially as photography, then filming using various equipment, as well as learning Max8 and some other generative software to produce visuals just from code and the audio itself."

For those who've been along for the ride since his early years, Feed Me has committed to launching Seventh Stitch sometime in 2023. Check out his announcement below.

