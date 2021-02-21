Feed Me Announces Debut NFT Release

Feed Me Announces Debut NFT Release

The famed British producer will be releasing digital artwork on the SuperRare marketplace this month.
Author:
Publish date:

Feed Me

Joining the growing list of electronic artists entering the world of non-fungible tokens, or NFT, is Feed Me. The announcement comes just hours after the famed British electronic music producer teased his next album.

For those unfamiliar with the art phenomenon, NFTs are essentially crypto-powered digital collectibles that you can buy and sell. Feed Me took to Twitter to announce the upcoming release and share his excitement, since he's been creating digital art for decades.

The artwork will be sold on the SuperRare digital marketplace. On other marketplaces, many copies of each piece can be minted and multiple people can purchase one. SuperRare, on the other hand, sells only single-release content, so the purchaser will be the sole owner of the rare NFT.

Feed Me's debut NFT is slated for release on Friday, February 26th at 6PM GMT via the SuperRare marketplace. You can learn more about the upcoming drop here

