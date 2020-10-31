Feed Me Shares How He Was Discovered By deadmau5 After Dropping Demos Online

In an interview with MusicRadar, dance music's favorite green monster Feed Me shared insight on his early career-defining moments, including the story of how he was first discovered.

Jon Gooch, the multi-alias producer behind Feed Me, Spor, and Seventh Stitch, started as a graphic designer. In his teens, he started generating income doing design-related commission work, a step that allowed him to fund his musical endeavors.

He downloaded FL Studio and rapidly began making headway under his drum & bass-focused alias, Spor. The Spor project showed promise, as Gooch was signed to a label and played shows around the UK. Ultimately, however, he wasn't attached to the drum 'n' bass genre as a whole, thus Feed Me was born out of a need for change.

Change came quicker than expected. Feed Me's earliest music found the attention of the right stakeholder in record time. “I put some stuff online,” Feed Me told MusicRadar. “The next morning on MySpace, I had a message from deadmau5! I went to London to meet him, and he signed me to his management company on the spot."

Despite the quick turnaround, Feed Me didn't rush into releases immediately. Once the time was right, his initial release on mau5trap—an EP titled To The Stars—changed his life drastically.

Like many discovery stories, Feed Me's success came when persistence met opportunity. Feed Me's discography now includes a deep catalog of dubstep and electro classics, and it's hard to conceive what would have been lost if it weren't for his impeccable timing.

