Feed Me Shares How He Was Discovered By deadmau5 After Dropping Demos Online

Feed Me Shares How He Was Discovered By deadmau5 After Dropping Demos Online

Feed Me and deadmau5 first connected on MySpace, and the rest is history.
Author:
Publish date:

Rukes

In an interview with MusicRadar, dance music's favorite green monster Feed Me shared insight on his early career-defining moments, including the story of how he was first discovered.

Jon Gooch, the multi-alias producer behind Feed Me, Spor, and Seventh Stitch, started as a graphic designer. In his teens, he started generating income doing design-related commission work, a step that allowed him to fund his musical endeavors. 

He downloaded FL Studio and rapidly began making headway under his drum & bass-focused alias, Spor. The Spor project showed promise, as Gooch was signed to a label and played shows around the UK. Ultimately, however, he wasn't attached to the drum 'n' bass genre as a whole, thus Feed Me was born out of a need for change.

Change came quicker than expected. Feed Me's earliest music found the attention of the right stakeholder in record time. “I put some stuff online,” Feed Me told MusicRadar. “The next morning on MySpace, I had a message from deadmau5! I went to London to meet him, and he signed me to his management company on the spot."

Despite the quick turnaround, Feed Me didn't rush into releases immediately. Once the time was right, his initial release on mau5trap—an EP titled To The Stars—changed his life drastically.

Like many discovery stories, Feed Me's success came when persistence met opportunity. Feed Me's discography now includes a deep catalog of dubstep and electro classics, and it's hard to conceive what would have been lost if it weren't for his impeccable timing.

FOLLOW FEED ME:

Facebook: facebook.com/youfeedme
Twitter: twitter.com/feedme
Instagram: instagram.com/feedme
Spotify: spoti.fi/2Nbc2G0

Related

An overhead shot of a crowd in front of Feed Me's Feed Me With Teeth Stage Show.
NEWS

Feed Me to Reincarnate Teeth Stage Show in 2019

Feed Me with Teeth is gearing up for a triumphant return.

FeedMe1
MUSIC RELEASES

Feed Me Releases New Single Ahead of Sophomore Album

A new album by Feed Me is due in full later this month.

bar%20scene%20uncropped-lo
MUSIC RELEASES

Feed Me Announces Release of New Studio Album, High Street Creeps

Album pre-save launches Feb. 8th with Feed Me's new track, "Feel Love."

Tour Bus From Feed Me Teeth Tour 2012 (Feed Me UK Tour)
INTERVIEWS

Feed Me Discusses Creativity, Design, and Living On Sofas in Rebel Radio Interview

Feed Me joined Rebel Radio to talk about his background in design, how he met deadmau5, and the struggle of couch surfing across the country.

A computer graphics (CG) image of Feed Me (real name Jon Gooch) playing pool with his monster mascot.
NEWS

Feed Me Teases Collaboration with Flux Pavilion and Kill The Noise

Three of dance music's heaviest hitters are joining forces.

A computer graphics (CG) image of Feed Me (real name Jon Gooch) playing pool with his monster mascot.
MUSIC RELEASES

Feed Me Releases Long-Awaited Sophomore Album, High Street Creeps [Review]

Feed Me's new album won't likely alienate any of his diehard fans.

An overhead shot of a crowd in front of Feed Me's Feed Me With Teeth Stage Show.
MUSIC RELEASES

Feed Me Releases Monstercat Debut, "Money, Destiny"

The prolific producer has put forth the first of his new Monstercat releases.

Feed Me Flux
NEWS

Feed Me Reveals a Collaboration Alongside Flux Pavilion Is In the Works

The worlds of two bass music titans are about to collide.