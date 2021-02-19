Feed Me Teases New Album

The famed producer took to social media to tell fans that a new multifaceted album is in the works.
Feed Me

Renowned electronic music artist Feed Me has teased a brand new album. Taking to social media, the famed British beatsmith and "One Click Headshot" producer said he's currently putting the pieces together for a multifaceted album release.

"I’ve been working on a ton of artwork, some physical items, originals and digital originals, while I wait for my album to come out," he tweeted yesterday, February 18th. When a fan asked about the timing of the album's release, Feed Me responded and said the record is finished except for one track, which needs a vocal that he's still waiting for. "I want to do a couple of physical formats so once they have the masters I can give a date," he wrote.

Something to note here is Feed Me's allusion to the release of digital art. While he didn't explicitly mention the existence of a custom NFT, it seems he could be developing one to align with his new album. Many electronic music artists have recently explored the intersection of cryptocurrency and music via the release of NFTs, or non-fungible tokens. 3LAU released a blockchain-powered single called "Everything" in January 2021, and deadmau5 unveiled his own line of digital collectibles on the WAX blockchain.

The album in question would be Feed Me's first since 2019's High Street Creeps, which was released via deadmau5's mau5trap banner. Back in October 2020, he opened up about his early days as a producer, when he was first discovered by the masked electronic music superstar. "I put some stuff online," Feed Me said. "The next morning on MySpace, I had a message from deadmau5! I went to London to meet him, and he signed me to his management company on the spot."

