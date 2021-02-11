Felix Cartal Announces Chopped Up Challenge for Producers

Felix Cartal Announces Chopped Up Challenge for Producers

Guest judges for the four-week contest will include Kaskade, Zedd, Dr. Fresch, and TOKiMONSTA.
Federica Dall'Orso

Producer challenges and remix contests seem to have exploded in popularity since the beginning of global lockdowns amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Artists like Kill The Noise, Seven Lions, and The Midnight have all played host to a slew of contests and now, Felix Cartal is presenting his own producer challenge.

The Chopped Up Challenge is a musical challenge series with more than $10,000 in prizes over the span of four weeks. Each week, Cartal will offer up a short vocal chop sample and entrants will have to create a 60-second beat or song interpretation of the sample. Cartal will pick the best submissions to review on Twitch alongside special guest judges and choose a winner. 

Over the four-week contest, guest judges will include Kaskade, Zedd, Dr. Fresch, and TOKiMONSTA. As for the prizes: weekly winners will receive the Native Instruments Komplete 13 Ultimate bundle, a Pioneer DDJ-SB3 controller, $250 cash, a three-month SKIO+ subscription, a 24-hour song feedback report, and 30 minutes of marketing strategy and A&R calls. Runners up will receive $100 cash, one month of SKIO+, a 24-hour song feedback report, and 15 minutes of marketing strategy and A&R calls.

Felix Cartal's Chopped Up Challenge will run from February 11th to March 11th, 2021. To learn more and enter the contest, visit Felix Cartal's official website

