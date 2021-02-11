Felix Cartal Announces Chopped Up Challenge for Producers

Producer challenges and remix contests seem to have exploded in popularity since the beginning of global lockdowns amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Artists like Kill The Noise, Seven Lions, and The Midnight have all played host to a slew of contests and now, Felix Cartal is presenting his own producer challenge.

The Chopped Up Challenge is a musical challenge series with more than $10,000 in prizes over the span of four weeks. Each week, Cartal will offer up a short vocal chop sample and entrants will have to create a 60-second beat or song interpretation of the sample. Cartal will pick the best submissions to review on Twitch alongside special guest judges and choose a winner.

Over the four-week contest, guest judges will include Kaskade, Zedd, Dr. Fresch, and TOKiMONSTA. As for the prizes: weekly winners will receive the Native Instruments Komplete 13 Ultimate bundle, a Pioneer DDJ-SB3 controller, $250 cash, a three-month SKIO+ subscription, a 24-hour song feedback report, and 30 minutes of marketing strategy and A&R calls. Runners up will receive $100 cash, one month of SKIO+, a 24-hour song feedback report, and 15 minutes of marketing strategy and A&R calls.

Felix Cartal's Chopped Up Challenge will run from February 11th to March 11th, 2021. To learn more and enter the contest, visit Felix Cartal's official website.

