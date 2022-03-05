Skip to main content
Ferry Corsten Announces Trance Classics Tour, "What The F"

The show will feature rehashed, remixed, and reinvented records spanning Corsten's career.

Celwin Frenzen

Known as one of the most iconic trance music artists in the genre's history, Ferry Corsten's decades-long career has created a trail of musical gems along the way. From "Beautiful" to "Anahera," the Dutch producer has blended genres throughout the years, often generating aliases for each distinct project.

Now, the growing catalog of records and pseudonyms has led Corsten to showcase his entire catalog of work in an all-new tour, "What The F."

After having been postponed due to the global pandemic, the tour will be an open-to-close celebration of his artistry, ranging from his ventures as Ferry Corsten, System F, and fan-favorite Gouryella. Corsten has operated under many monikers over the years (including New World Punx with Markus Schulz) and the tour is likely to touch on all aspects of his venerated discography. 

"Over the years, I have become enchanted by the diverse range of all this music I’ve made, Corsten said. "Much of which I’ve never played out live. From house to progressive to more tech-y sounds to stuff many people probably have no idea I made or make."

"I’ve always wanted to do an open-to-close show exclusively with my own material," he continued. "I’ve been down the classics sets route, even done producer sets with specific aliases, but ‘What The F’ could I do with all this music together in one night? And then it hit me, ‘What would an open-to-close repertoire set be like if I re-worked all this material?'"

Corsten's tour will begin May 6th at London's Ministry of Sound before crossing the Atlantic and performing in Dallas, New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago. The eight-city American leg of the tour is only the first phase of shows, with more to be added at a later date.

You can purchase tickets and find more information here.

ferry.tour

FOLLOW FERRY CORSTEN:

Facebook: facebook.com/FerryCorsten
Twitter: twitter.com/FerryCorsten
Instagram: instagram.com/ferrycorsten
Spotify: spoti.fi/37EiQHg

