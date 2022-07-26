Skip to main content
Attendees Pedal for Power In First Bike-Driven Music Festival Stage Setup

Attendees Pedal for Power In First Bike-Driven Music Festival Stage Setup

The Newport Folk Festival famously sees thousands of attendees commute to the event via bike each year.

Pat Eaton-Robb/AP Photo

The Newport Folk Festival famously sees thousands of attendees commute to the event via bike each year.

Attendees of a Rhode Island music festival pedaled full speed into the next chapter of music festival-based environmental sustainability.

Illiterate Light, an indie duo from Virginia, partnered with Rock The Bike to deliver their vision for a bike-powered stage at the 2022 Newport Folk Festival. The "Bike Stage" marked the first time the technology was implemented in a music festival setting, according to the band's frontman, Jeff Gorman.

The Associated Press reports attendees each took five-minute turns pedaling on the bikes, providing power to the stage from the frontlines. The energy generated from the bikes was supplemental to the energy gained from the stage's added use of solar panels.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

800
NEWS

Attendees Pedal for Power In First Bike-Driven Music Festival Stage Setup

The Newport Folk Festival famously sees thousands of attendees commute to the event via bike each year.

By Cameron Sunkel1 minute ago
What So Not
MUSIC RELEASES

What So Not Brings an Angelic Groove With New Single, "As One": Listen

What So Not's "Anomaly" is one of the artist's most anticipated creative works.

By Cameron Sunkel24 minutes ago
neon.f0a75b09
GEAR + TECH

Audius Hacked for $1 Million Via Malicious Governance Proposal

The hacker dumped $AUDIO on the open market and made a speedy exit, reportedly netting $1 million on the way out.

By Cameron Sunkel46 minutes ago

Gorman first began pondering the idea after seeing the sheer amount of attendees who rode to the Rhode Island festival when they last performed there in 2019. He sees the initiative as valuable in shifting the perception around energy use and encouraging outside-the-box thinking.

"It’s a way for them to just do something different and for us to start the conversation around energy use and just thinking differently and trying out new ways of creating electricity," Gorman said.

Established in 1959, visitors to the Newport Folk Festival have consistently kept sustainability top of mind. One way their desire for a clean energy future manifests is in the continued tradition of biking to the festival, where an estimated 1,300 of 10,000 attendees traveled via bike this year.

Related

black coffee
EVENTS

Black Coffee Is Headlining a Music Festival In Morocco's Agafay Desert

The two-day Lost Nomads event will limit access to just 2,000 daily attendees.

general lgbtq
EVENTS

U.K.'s First Queer Music and Camping Festival, Flesh, to Launch In Spring 2022

Flesh Festival is taking the additional step of curating talent that exclusively represents artists from ethnic and gender groups who have historically been underrepresented.

imanu
NEWS

IMANU Falls Through Stage at Czech Music Festival, Ends Up in Hospital

"What was supposed to be one of the best nights of the year turned into a nightmare real quick."

general
NEWS

Thousands Demand Refunds After Equipment Issues Shut Down Music at Texas Festival

Sol Beach Festival attendees are demanding refunds after the event was canceled due to "unforeseen third-party equipment issues."

exit festival
INDUSTRY

EXIT Festival and Sunburn Top "Best Value Music Festivals" In the World

A new study has outlined the top festivals where you're likely to get the most bang for your buck.

tomorrowland
NEWS

Dutch Government Extends Music Festival Ban Through August

The struggles of Dutch music festival organizers will continue after the nation's ban was extended.

general
NEWS

Noise Pollution From Electronic Music Festivals Killing Wildlife In Tulum Jungles: Report

According to one conservation expert, the prolonged and heightened human presence is causing distress among local wildlife populations.

Basspod Stage at EDC Vegas 2022_brphotoco-03
FEATURES

Technological Innovations Reinforce EDC Vegas As a Blueprint for the Future of Music Festivals

EDC will be celebrating 30 years of action in 2023, and Insomniac's flagship festival brand is far from reaching a state of complacency.