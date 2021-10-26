Phantom of the Rave: Watch Legendary Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber's First-Ever DJ Set

Between playwriting, film-scoring, and now DJing, is there anything Andrew Lloyd Webber can't do?

The world-renowned impresario celebrated the return of The Phantom of the Opera in unique fashion—by performing his debut DJ set outside of the Majestic Theater on Broadway.

The legendary, 73-year-old composer showed he knows how to entertain a crowd in more ways than one. Taking to an elevated DJ booth planted outside of the Majestic, Webber made his entrance to the sound of harrowing organ chords, grabbing the attention of everyone on the street.

The opening track, titled "The Phantom of the Opera (ID Remix)," seamlessly intertwined the spirit of the playwrights eponymous work through the song's voluminous opera vocals. On the production side, the track breaks down into an unexpectedly smooth house groove that few fans of the timeless 1986 musical could have seen coming.

As many as 1,000 people witnessed the spectacle, reports PIX 11, who noted that several attendees were even dressed up as their favorite characters while singing along to the set. After a successful DJ debut, Webber mused that perhaps a tour through Ibiza might be in his immediate future.

To date, The Phantom of the Opera remains the longest-running play in Broadway history.