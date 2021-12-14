Skip to main content
December 14, 2021
First-Ever DJ Workshop for the Deaf In the U.K. Scheduled for 2022
First-Ever DJ Workshop for the Deaf In the U.K. Scheduled for 2022

Deaf Rave continues to create more inclusive opportunities for music fans and aspiring artists alike from the deaf community.
Isabella Mendes

Deaf Rave continues to create more inclusive opportunities for music fans and aspiring artists alike from the deaf community.

Nearly two decades after Deaf Rave was founded in 2003, the organization will be introducing its first-ever DJ workshop in 2022.

Founded by Troi Lee, Deaf Rave is Europe's first and only events organization dedicated to providing rave experiences to the deaf and hard-of-hearing community. Over the years, the U.K. organization has brought together artists, sign language rappers, dancers, and more for their beloved semi-annual events.

Now, Deaf Rave is ensuring aspiring artists from the deaf community have the opportunity to pick up the art of DJing with new beginner's workshops that will be based in London.

Dance music fans from the deaf community primarily engage with the medium by way of touch. Feeling the reverberations of the sounds emitting from the stage monitors allows them to experience raving.

More recently, developments such as the SUBPAC, a wearable audio system that augments the impact of the music in tactile fashion, have succeeded in driving an increased interest in raving within the deaf community, according to We Are Europe.

Those interested in securing their spot in the upcoming DJ workshop from Deaf Rave are encouraged to DM the organization's Instagram account as soon as possible.

