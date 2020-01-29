FISHER is Going to Australia for His First-Ever Headline Tour

FISHER is taking his talents to his home country of Australia in a headline tour throughout the region.

The last couple years have seen a rapid-fire series of firsts during in the meteoric rise of FISHER (real name Paul Fisher). The "Losing It" producer just announced this week he'll deliver his first Essential Mix on BBC Radio 1. Now he's crossing off yet another aspirational endeavor with the headline tour.

Kicks Entertainment and Triple J have helped bring the FISHER Australian Beach Party Tour to fruition. Taking place in St Kilda, Fremantle, Wollongong and Brisbane, these shows will be an all-day affair with music from midday to sunset.

Fisher is making the trip with good company. He'll be hitting the beach with support from German House duo Booka Shade, veteran U.K. producer Maya Jane Coles, and PNAU. Each show will lead up to a sunset performance from the headline act himself to close out the night.

The FISHER Australian Beach Party Tour is set to kick off on March 28th. Pre-sale tickets go live next week on Tuesday, February 4th at 8:00 AM local time.

