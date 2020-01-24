FISHER Announces BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix Debut

FISHER (real name Paul Fisher) is set to make his BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix debut on January 25th.

Fisher's spotlight on the radio show comes as no surprise, as legendary host Pete Tong hasn't failed to impress since the show began in 1993. Tong has been on a roll as of late, inviting some of the greatest dance music artists of all time including Skream, Joris Voorn, TNGHT and Nicole Moudaber. Undoubtedly, Fisher is a deserving entry to the ever-growing list.

Beginning his career in dance music as one of the founding members of Cut Snake, Fisher has since become one of the most promising names in tech house. In 2018, the Australian surfer-turned DJ released his hit track "Losing It" on his Catch & Release imprint. The song was met with critical acclaim, receiving a Grammy Awards nomination for Best Dance Recording.

Earlier this month, Fisher raised over $100k for the Australian bush fires by donating all proceeds from a five-hour set in Sydney.

