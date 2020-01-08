FISHER Raises over $100k with Dance For Disaster Bushfire Appeal

The fires ravaging Australia have prompted respectable fundraising efforts from not one, but two of the country's chief EDM exports. FISHER has now joined them by casting his own support, reportedly raising over $100,000 via his Dance For Disaster Bushfire Appeal event in Sydney on Sunday, January 12th.

FISHER (full name Paul Fisher) announced the event on January 7th, saying that all admission and bar sales will be donated to NSW Rural Fire Service, Australian Red Cross and similar organizations. The event had sold out by the following day according to a subsequent tweet.

Fisher's recent rise is due in no small part to hits like "Stop It" and "Losing It," the latter of which reached #1 on Billboard's Dance Club Songs chart in 2018. The following year, the same song earned him a Grammy Awards nomination in the category of Best Dance Recording.

It remains to be seen how much more Dance For Disaster Bushfire Appeal will raise in bar sales after the event draws to a close.

H/T: thissongissick

