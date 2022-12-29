FISHER and His Record Label Dominated Beatport Charts In 2022
FISHER had one helluva 2022.
The Australian house music superstar took to Instagram to share a hilarious, on-brand post about dominating the Beatport charts. His edit of Bob Sinclair's "World, Hold On" was the top-selling record on Beatport his year while "It's A Killa," his collaboration with Shermanology, landed in the ninth spot.
Both are impressive feats, considering Beatport has 9 million tracks in its catalog, according to Beatportal. FISHER's record label, Catch & Release, was also the tenth most-streamed imprint this year.
"THANK YOU ALL!!!" he wrote. "YOUR SUPPORT FOR ME AND MY MUSIC, AND MY LABEL MEAN THE ABSOLUTE WORLD. 2023 IS GONNA BE WILD."
2022 saw FISHER build upon his already impressive resume with a slew of enlivening club records. Earlier this summer, he released the sultry house track "Yeah The Girls," which followed up "Palm Beach Banga" and "It's A Killa."
He also had a massive residency at Hï Ibiza this summer, fulfilling a lifelong dream to have his own headlining residency on the White Isle.
"I cannot tell you how excited I am for this," FISHER said at the time. "It has been a dream of mine to have my own headline residency in Ibiza, the home of the most epic parties in the world, so for it to finally be happening is such a buzz."
