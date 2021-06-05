Florida Concert Promoter Charges $18 for Vaccinated Attendees, $999 for Unvaccinated

This pricing experiment might incentivize some patrons to seek immunity in the immediate short term, but Florida's forthcoming executive order may prevent it from working in subsequent months.

While Florida's government has moved to ban vaccine passports, one promoter has found a clever way to provide concert-goers an extra incentive to get vaccinated.

Pop punk band Teenage Bottlerocket is performing at St. Petersburg's VFW in late June. The promoter of the event wants to encourage attendees to get vaccinated and is offering a $981 discount on tickets for those that do.

That means vaccinated patrons who can establish proof will be allowed to purchase an $18 ticket whereas unvaccinated patrons will pay $999.

Teenage Bottlerocket was sold on the idea after the promoter, Paul Williams, equated this setup to companies such as Krispy Kreme, who offered free products upon proof of vaccination, or stores like Target, who offered coupons to vaccinated patrons.

It's an idea that will work in the short term, but as CNN notes, Governor Ron DeSantis' executive order banning vaccine passports goes into effect on July 1st, effectively opening up the potential for businesses to be fined $5,000 every time they attempt to verify the vaccination status of their patrons.

Williams says tickets that proceeds from any tickets that are purchased at the $999 price point will go directly to Teenage Bottlerocket.