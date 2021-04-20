Flosstradamus Is Celebrating 4/20 By Releasing the First-Ever Smokable NFT

Flosstradamus is bringing a unique NFT to market, effectively blurring the lines between physical and digital collectibles.
Flosstradamus (via Facebook)

For the first time in NFT history, collectors can "put their crypto where their mouth is." That is the tagline for Flosstradamus' 4/20-inspired NFT venture, which he is touting as the first-ever smokable NFT. 

Dropping today on Rarible, Flosstradamus' smokable NFT "Genesis Experience" is part-physical and part digital, made possible by custom-manufactured vaping technology. Prospective buyers will receive a branded Flosstradamus electronic vape pen, which doubles as a key to unlocking the digital NFT collectible. With a USB extension nested on the bottom of the device, the NFT is never far.

Preview image of Flosstradamus' "Genesis Experience," the world's first smokable NFT.

For many, the concept of collecting NFTs (or non-fungible tokens) as digital art pieces was difficult to grasp in itself. Now just a few months after the initial NFT boom first took hold, the market still continues to see seismic shifts driven by the continued flow of emerging trends.

The latest movement in the NFT space has seen many artists and brands pairing their digital art releases with a corresponding physical item, effectively blurring the line between the physical world and the digital one. 

NFT artist Rachel Wolchin, who paired up with Flosstradamus for this release, shared a preview of the audiovisual item, which prominently features the device engulfed in a sea of shimmering lights and billowing clouds of smoke. Fans can check out the auction here.

