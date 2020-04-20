Brownies & Lemonade and Mad Decent have teamed up for a special 420-themed "HDYFEST" live stream, which will go down today at—you guessed it—4:20PM PST (7:20PM EST). "Roll up + pull up," wrote B&L in an announcement posted to Twitter.

Branded as a "COVID420 Digital Smokeout," the live stream event will be a great respite for 420 revelers who want a break from the revolving door of unpleasant pandemic-related news. Boasting a lineup that revolves around Flosstradamus, of course, the "HDYFEST" live stream will also feature 4B, FourColorZack, Nonsens, Grandtheft, Good Times Ahead (formerly known as GTA), and a special unannounced guest.

Tune into "HDYFEST" at 4:20PM PST (7:20PM EST) via Mad Decent's Twitch Below.

FOLLOW MAD DECENT:

Facebook: facebook.com/maddecent/

Twitter: twitter.com/maddecent

Instagram: instagram.com/maddecent/

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/maddecent