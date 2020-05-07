Flume took to Instagram today to share a clip of him working on a new remix of Eiffel 65's infamous 1998 Grammy Award-winning hit "Blue (Da Ba Dee)."

He treats fan to the comedic side of Flume with the video, which shows the prolific Australian producer working on his "Blue" remix with blue paint smeared all over his face and hands as if he were a Smurf.

Flume has the distinct ability to take any song he wants, wave a magic production wand, and turn it into a beautiful electronic effort oozing with a sound all his own. Such is the case with this remix, as he takes "Blue," which is not an easy song to remix by any means, and infuses his signature future bass sound with thick 808s and expertly pitched vocal chops. Flume's puppy, on the other hand, who also makes an appearance in the video, seemed uninterested in the magic unfolding before his eyes.

As of the time of writing, neither Flume nor Eiffel 65 have announced any more details on this edit, including a release date and whether or not an official remix.

