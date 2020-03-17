Flume Staying Creative in Quarantine While Enlisting New Collaborators

Although he is currently in self-quarantine, Flume is feeling particularly collaborative.

Much like the rest of the world, Flume (real name Harley Edward Streten) appears to be taking isolation seriously in order to inhibit the spread of COVID-19.

Streten took to Instagram posting a photo of himself captioned "Who wants to corona collab?" Despite the tongue-in-cheek caption he received a slew of responses to the inquiry including Alison Wonderland, Diplo, Charli_xcx and others.

Flume has already promised to deliver a body of work in 2020, and the recent events may have just sent him into overdrive. Streten most recently released a single alongside Toro y Moi after initially teasing it under the alias 300ZX Z31.

It will be interesting to see what unexpected collaborations come out as a result of these uncertain global events. Despite all the uncertainty in the news, it's good to see artists are attempting to stay creative in the meantime.

