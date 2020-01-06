Flume Donates $100,000 to Australian Fire Relief

Flume is giving back to his home country with a huge donation to help the wildlife affected by the recent Australian fires. He announced on his Instagram that he will contribute $100,000 to WIRES Wildlife Rescue in hopes of saving the wildlife who've been injured or displaced due to the blazes.

In addition to his post about the tragedy, he encouraged followers to watch his Instagram Story - where he shared links of the various foundations that will support fire relief, encouraging donations from those who can afford them.

Recently, his fellow Sydney native Alison Wonderland pledged that she will donate all profits from merch sales in the month of January to Australian fire services. SVDDEN DEATH also joined in on the fundraising efforts and is offering an unreleased track to anyone who shows proof of donation to one of the various charities collecting funds to help control the blazes.

In addition to the aforementioned artists, countless others are using their platforms to hold various fundraising drives, benefit concerts, and more in order to help the people and animals of Australia recover from the unfathomable damage.

H/T: Your EDM

