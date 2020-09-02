Massive Charity Compilation to Feature New Collaboration by Flume and EPROM

Bass music maven EPROM took to social media today to announce a massive charity compilation called Good Music To Avert The Collapse Of American Democracy. He also sent the electronic music community into a frenzy by sharing the news that the project will feature a new collaboration with Flume.

"Flume and I are very stoked to be part of ‘Good Music To Avert The Collapse Of American Democracy’ – a fundraising compilation album that will be available for only 24 hours this Friday, September 4th on Bandcamp," EPROM wrote in a Facebook post.

"Harley and I wrote this unreleased tune titled ‘Nor. 7’ a couple years back on a writing trip in Norway," he continued. "Glad we can finally release it tied to an important cause." Back in April 2019, EPROM shared photos of an old studio session with Flume, igniting a deluge of rumors surrounding a collaboration between the two.

Good Music To Avert The Collapse Of American Democracy will be directing all net proceeds from sales to Fair Fight in order to augment the organization's efforts to raise voter awareness and urge participation in the impending 2020 federal election.

The collection will be available for 24 hours exclusively on Bandcamp this Friday, September 4th and it will feature never-before-heard music from a slew of illustrious artists, including My Morning Jacket, Sonic Youth's Thurston Moore, Tegan and Sara, and a demo version of Tycho and Death Cab for Cutie lead vocalist Ben Gibbard's "Only Love Will Save This Place."

You can grab the project here on Friday and check out EPROM's announcement below.

