Flume to Play Only Australian Show of 2020 at Splendour in the Grass

2020 marks the 20th anniversary of New South Wales, Australia festival Splendour in the Grass. They've pulled out all the stops for this year's lineup - including the only Australian performance of the year by none other than Flume.

That's not all electronic music fans have to look forward to, however. In addition to Flume (real name Harley Edward Streten), Dillon Francis, RÜFÜS DU SOL, Duke Dumont and Dom Dolla are on the 2020 bill. Among the rock, pop and hip-hop acts on the lineup are The Strokes, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and Tyler, The Creator - the latter of whom will also perform his only 2020 show at the festival.

Since its 2001 debut, Splendour in the Grass has been held in various locations around Byron Bay and Woodford, Queensland. Coldplay, The Arctic Monkeys, Kendrick Lamar and The xx are among the headliners of previous editions.

The 2020 event will take place at the North Byron Parklands in New South Wales from July 24th-26th. More information is available on the Splendour in the Grass website.

