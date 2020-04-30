Flume Announces He's Working On New Music, Hopes to Have an Album "Done Before the End of the Year"

Future bass titan Flume recently appeared on George Breakfast’s "Bangers & Bants" radio show and revealed that he's been busy working on new music during his time in lockdown.

The operators of the radio show took to their Instagram account to share a clip of the interview, which ends with the mouthwatering news that Flume hopes to release a new album by year's end, which will potentially feature some drum & bass music. "Looks like @flume has some more DNB on the way," the post reads.

"I've just kind of been sending demos out and trying to get as much music together before the lockdown finishes and hopefully come out of it with something to show for myself," Flume said in the interview. "And we'll see what happens, but yeah, I'm hoping to have a record done before the end of the year..."

Flume's last full-length album, Hi This Is Flume, arrived back in March 2019 before it was nominated for Best Dance/Electronic Album at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards. He followed with the fan favorite single "Rushing Back" featuring Vera Blue to close out 2019, and kicked off 2020 with his Toro y Moi collaboration "The Difference" on longtime label partner Future Classic.

FOLLOW FLUME:

Facebook: facebook.com/flumemusic

Instagram: instagram.com/flumemusic

Twitter: twitter.com/flumemusic

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/flume