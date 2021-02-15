Flux Pavilion Announces ".wav" Part 2

Flux Pavilion Announces ".wav" Part 2

.wav arrived over six years after its predecessor, but Flux Pavilion is wasting no time to produce its follow-up.
Author:
Publish date:

Fiona Garden

Flux Pavilion's remarkable new album .wav arrived over six years after its predecessor, but he is wasting no time to produce its follow-up.

The bass music virtuoso recently took to Twitter to announce that he has already begun the writing process for .wav Pt 2. "Time to write .wav pt2," he wrote, sharing a photo of his Moog synthesizer in a tweet shared on Sunday, February 14th.

Flux Pavilion finally unveiled .wav in January 2021 to critical acclaim. The expansive 16-track record explored new sonic frontiers for the dance music vet, who had long been a tastemaker in dubstep before announcing he was moving on from the genre.

Citing a lack of interest after a decade of creating some of the most seminal songs in the dubstep landscape, Flux Pavilion said at the time that "it feels right to move on." He then went on to release his highly anticipated sophomore album, which delivered on the hype with his most intricate and versatile work to date. 

You can listen to .wav in full below.

