Flux Pavilion Launches New Fan Activation Site "Flux Needs Your WAV"

Flux Pavilion has launched a new fan activation site, "Flux Needs Your WAV."

The new website will allow fans to record answers to funny—and sometimes weird—prompts, which Flux will bring to life in upcoming songs and livestreams. Fans should prepare for questions like, "Can you remix your Grandma's favorite song?" or "How many times have you peed today?" or one of 2020's most mystifying questions, "How do you pronounce Elon Musk and Grimes' baby's name?"

This isn't the first time he's incorporated his fans in the release of his music. You might remember that just last year he reached out to fans and asked them to submit vocal samples.

Flux Pavilion is currently gearing up for the debut of his long-awaited sophomore record .wav, which follows his 2015 debut album Tesla. Fans can likely expect to see a few of his recent singles such as "You & I," "Sink Your Teeth In," and "I Believe" included on the record's tracklist.

Flux Pavilion's upcoming album .wav is set to drop on January 21st, 2021 and can be pre-saved or preordered here. To submit your own voice recording to "Flux Needs Your WAV," click here.

