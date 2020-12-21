Flux Pavilion Launches New Fan Activation Site "Flux Needs Your WAV"

Flux Pavilion Launches New Fan Activation Site "Flux Needs Your WAV"

Fans can now record their answers to prompts, and Flux will tap into all submissions and bring them to life in songs and livestreams.
Author:
Publish date:

Fiona Garden

Flux Pavilion has launched a new fan activation site, "Flux Needs Your WAV."

The new website will allow fans to record answers to funny—and sometimes weird—prompts, which Flux will bring to life in upcoming songs and livestreams. Fans should prepare for questions like, "Can you remix your Grandma's favorite song?" or "How many times have you peed today?" or one of 2020's most mystifying questions, "How do you pronounce Elon Musk and Grimes' baby's name?"

Screen Shot 2020-12-19 at 12.45.50 PM

This isn't the first time he's incorporated his fans in the release of his music. You might remember that just last year he reached out to fans and asked them to submit vocal samples.

Flux Pavilion is currently gearing up for the debut of his long-awaited sophomore record .wav, which follows his 2015 debut album Tesla. Fans can likely expect to see a few of his recent singles such as "You & I," "Sink Your Teeth In," and "I Believe" included on the record's tracklist.

Flux Pavilion's upcoming album .wav is set to drop on January 21st, 2021 and can be pre-saved or preordered here. To submit your own voice recording to "Flux Needs Your WAV," click here

FOLLOW FLUX PAVILION:

Facebook: facebook.com/fluxpavilion
Twitter: twitter.com/Fluxpavilion
Instagram: instagram.com/fluxpavilion
Spotify: spoti.fi/37dBZ1f

Related

A color press photo of English DJ/producer Flux Pavilion (real name Joshua Steele) standing in front of a white brick wall.
NEWS

Flux Pavilion Wants YOU on His Next Album

This your chance to make your vocalist dreams come true.

Flux Pavilion
MUSIC RELEASES

Flux Pavilion Ushers in a New Era With Upcoming Album Cut "I Believe"

The single will appear on his highly anticipated forthcoming album ".wav."

A color press photo of English DJ/producer Flux Pavilion (real name Joshua Steele) standing in front of a white brick wall.
NEWS

Flux Pavilion Announces Multiple Live Stream Sessions

Flux Pavilion is filling out his schedule with live stream sessions to stay connected with fans.

A color press photo of English DJ/producer Flux Pavilion (real name Joshua Steele) standing in front of a white brick wall.
NEWS

Flux Pavilion Shares Heartfelt Tribute to Cookie Monsta: "Lost a Brother Today"

Our hearts go out to Flux Pavilion, the Circus Records family, and the fans, friends, and loved ones of Cookie Monsta.

pasted image 0
MUSIC RELEASES

Flux Pavilion Releases “Saviour” ft. CRaymak and Tasha Baxter

Out now on Circus Records.

A color press photo of English DJ/producer Flux Pavilion (real name Joshua Steele) standing in front of a white brick wall.
MUSIC RELEASES

Flux Pavilion Teams Up with GLNNA to Drop “Somebody Else”

The feel-good, heartfelt track is out now via Flux Pavilion’s record label Circus Records.

A color press photo of English DJ/producer Flux Pavilion (real name Joshua Steele) standing in front of a white brick wall.
MUSIC RELEASES

Flux Pavilion Debuts New ID Featuring His Own Vocals at Electric Zoo

Flux Pavilion reminds everyone that he can belt out vocals just as well as he deals bass.

A color press photo of English DJ/producer Flux Pavilion (real name Joshua Steele) standing in front of a white brick wall.
MUSIC RELEASES

Flux Pavilion Releases Chord-Indulgent Masterpiece "Endless Fantasy"

Joined by Eli-rose, UK Bass Legend Flux Pavilion rolls out his latest unforgettable Circus Records anthem