Flux Pavilion is Leaving Dubstep: "I've Spent 10 Years Exploring it and Now it Feels Right to Move On"

Flux Pavilion is Leaving Dubstep: "I've Spent 10 Years Exploring it and Now it Feels Right to Move On"

One of dubstep's most seminal producers is moving on from the genre with a decade of good memories.
Author:
Publish date:

Fiona Garden

In what has the looks of the end of an era, famed dubstep artist Flux Pavilion has announced that he is moving on from the genre.

The longtime dubstep tastemaker recently took to Twitter to announce that he is "no longer a dubstep person," sending ripples through his avid fanbase. In a follow-up tweet in response to a fan who asked about the impetus behind his departure, Flux Pavilion said that he simply doesn't find joy in writing dubstep at this juncture. "Ah I just don't really enjoy writing it anymore," he wrote. "I've spent 10 years exploring it and now it feels right to move on."

With iconic dubstep tracks such as "Bass Cannon" and the timeless "I Can't Stop," Flux Pavilion has long been championed as one of the genre's trailblazers. A virtuosic sound designer and bass architect rivaled by few, his contributions to dubstep remain incredibly influential after a decade of inspiring the next wave of bass music producers.

As he prepares to usher in a new era with the impending release of his highly anticipated sophomore album .wav, it seems Flux Pavilion has officially told his fans to read the tea leaves in terms of his sound moving forward. For a taste of what to expect, listen to .wav singles "You & I," "Sink Your Teeth In," and "I Believe."

FOLLOW FLUX PAVILION:

Facebook: facebook.com/fluxpavilion
Twitter: twitter.com/Fluxpavilion
Instagram: instagram.com/fluxpavilion
Spotify: spoti.fi/37dBZ1f

Related

FluxPavillion
INTERVIEWS

Flux Pavilion on Dubstep: "Music talks and bullshit walks"

The dubstep pioneer doesn't mince words.

A color press photo of English DJ/producer Flux Pavilion (real name Joshua Steele) standing in front of a white brick wall.
NEWS

Flux Pavilion Shares Heartfelt Tribute to Cookie Monsta: "Lost a Brother Today"

Our hearts go out to Flux Pavilion, the Circus Records family, and the fans, friends, and loved ones of Cookie Monsta.

Flux Pavilion
NEWS

Flux Pavilion Launches New Fan Activation Site "Flux Needs Your WAV"

Fans can now record their answers to prompts, and Flux will tap into all submissions and bring them to life in songs and livestreams.

A color press photo of English DJ/producer Flux Pavilion (real name Joshua Steele) standing in front of a white brick wall.
NEWS

Flux Pavilion Announces Multiple Live Stream Sessions

Flux Pavilion is filling out his schedule with live stream sessions to stay connected with fans.

A color press photo of English DJ/producer Flux Pavilion (real name Joshua Steele) standing in front of a white brick wall.
NEWS

Flux Pavilion Wants YOU on His Next Album

This your chance to make your vocalist dreams come true.

Flux Pavilion
MUSIC RELEASES

Flux Pavilion Ushers in a New Era With Upcoming Album Cut "I Believe"

The single will appear on his highly anticipated forthcoming album ".wav."

A color press photo of English DJ/producer Flux Pavilion (real name Joshua Steele) standing in front of a white brick wall.
MUSIC RELEASES

Flux Pavilion Teases New Track Rumored to Be from Upcoming Album

The new teaser comes just one month after the release of his track "Sink Your Teeth In" with Drowsy.

A color press photo of English DJ/producer Flux Pavilion (real name Joshua Steele) standing in front of a white brick wall.
MUSIC RELEASES

Flux Pavilion Releases 'Earwax' His First Ever Curated Compilation

Showcasing Circus Records' diversity and label progression 'Earwax' is a satisfyingly sweet listening experience.