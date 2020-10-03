Flux Pavilion Shares Heartfelt Tribute to Cookie Monsta: "Lost a Brother Today"

The electronic music community lost a legend yesterday after the news of Cookie Monsta's tragic death. As tributes continue to pour in, longtime friend and collaborator Flux Pavilion took to social media to share a heartfelt message and eulogize his fallen brother.

"Lost a brother today," Flux Pavilion's post reads. "My partner in crime. My ears are ringing in the silence that he leaves. It's painful." He concluded the post by writing that there will be more words on the topic soon, but for now, he's speechless. You can check out the post below.

Starting with the the original track "Come Find Me" back in 2013, Flux Pavilion and Cookie Monsta have remained frequent collaborators over the years and the trajectory of their careers were always closely aligned under the Circus Records umbrella. Cookie Monsta also produced a number of remixes and edits for Flux Pavilion, including a massive rework of "Feels Good" and a fan-favorite VIP edit of the Doctor P-assisted "Party Drink Smoke."

At the time of this article's publishing, Cookie Monsta's cause of death has not yet been publicly revealed. We express our sincere condolences to Flux Pavilion, the Circus Records family, and the fans, friends, and loved ones of Cookie Monsta.