Flux Pavilion is Streaming His Full Upcoming Album on Twitch Today

As the hype for .wav—Flux Pavilion's sophomore album—creeps toward its boiling point, the bass music virtuoso has announced a special livestream.

Flux Pavilion will be cycling through each cut of the album today via his Twitch channel. Taking to social media to announce the stream, he said he'll be playing the record start to finish, offering commentary on each song, and answering questions from viewers. Considering the album comprises a whopping 16 tracks, longtime fans of the electronic music tastemaker will want to stop by. Fans can tune in at 11AM PT (7PM GMT, 2PM ET).

The longtime dubstep tastemaker recently announced that he is moving on from the genre, citing a lack of interest after a decade of producing some of its most seminal tracks. In a response to a fan who asked about the reason behind the shift, Flux Pavilion said that he simply doesn't find joy in writing dubstep anymore. "Ah I just don't really enjoy writing it anymore," he wrote. "I've spent 10 years exploring it and now it feels right to move on."

.wav will officially drop on January 21st. You can pre-save the album here.

FOLLOW FLUX PAVILION:

Facebook: facebook.com/fluxpavilion

Twitter: twitter.com/Fluxpavilion

Instagram: instagram.com/fluxpavilion

Spotify: spoti.fi/37dBZ1f