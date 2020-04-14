Flux Pavilion Announces Multiple Live Stream Sessions

In the absence of a regular tour schedule, Flux Pavilion is filling up his week with regularly scheduled live stream programming straight from his studio.

The Circus Records label head is coming to fans remotely through Friday of this week on Twitch. On Monday, Flux Pavilion kicked off the week with his FromTheLab series, where he dissects and experiments with his own sound by creating beats on the fly.

Aspiring producers stand to gain a wealth of knowledge from the dubstep maven as he programs his synths, bass, drums, and everything in between on camera from scratch. If you missed Monday's stream, Flux Pavilion is broadcasting his next FromTheLab session this Friday.

Tuesday through Thursday, the "Somebody Else" producer will host his EnterTheLab series, teaming up with Endlesss, a free collaborative music studio app that enables fans to jam along. Connect with Flux Pavilion any night this week as he brings the music to you live via his official Twitch channel.

