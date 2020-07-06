Flying Lotus and Denzel Curry Host New Remix Challenge for "Black Balloons Reprise"

Flying Lotus and Denzel Curry are calling on fans to transform their collaborative 2019 tune "Black Balloons Reprise." A balloon version of Flying Lotus issued the challenge across his social media channels and provided details on how fans can get involved.

In the description of the track on SoundCloud, Lotus revealed that the contest is in honor of the one-year anniversary of his Flamagra LP and the recent release of the deluxe edition of the album, which included its instrumental versions.

In celebration of the one year anniversary of the landmark album, Flamagra, Flying Lotus has returned with a new and intimate perspective of that epic body of work; Flamagra (Instrumentals). The album is an exploration of Lotus’ mastery of production techniques & virtuosic musicianship that allows the featured players of his world to take center stage. Now Lotus challenges you to enter his world & re-imagine the single ‘Black Balloons Reprise,’ originally featuring Denzel Curry.

To enter the contest, participants must download the instrumental on Flying Lotus' SoundCloud and create new vocals for the track. They then must share their rendition to SoundCloud, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, or TikTok with the hashtag #BLACKBALLOONSCHALLENGE. Both Lotus and Curry will then sort through the entries and dole out a number of prizes to their favorites.

Flying Lotus and Denzel Curry's #BLACKBALLOONSCHALLENGE runs from now until July 15th at 12AM PST (3AM ET). For more information on how to submit your remix, check out the challenge's microsite here.

