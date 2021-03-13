Flying Lotus Shares First Look at His Executive-Produced Netflix Anime Series, "Yasuke"

Netflix's leadership suggested the series has the potential to be a groundbreaking project in the world of anime.
Netflix's leadership suggested the series has the potential to be a groundbreaking project in the world of anime.

Three years in the making, Yasuke, a forthcoming series executive-produced by Flying LotusLeSean Thomas, and LaKeith Stanfield, arrives on Netflix next month.

Fans of Flying Lotus have been patiently waiting since the producer first announced his involvement in the project in 2018, but his latest teaser now arrives with the first images of Yasuke. In addition to his role as an executive producer, Flying Lotus has contributed an entirely original soundtrack to the program.

Reflecting upon the summation of his work on Yasuke thus far, Flying Lotus stated that working in anime is something he could see himself doing longer term

Teaser image from Yasuke, the upcoming anime Netflix series executive-produced by Flying Lotus.

In a blog post co-written by John Derderian, the Netflix VP expressed that Yasuke has the talent behind it to potentially be a groundbreaking work in the field of anime. The story surrounds the origins of the first samurai of African descent, who goes to Japan to live and work amongst the nation's warriors.

Thomas says that in many ways, Yasuke feels like the series he was born to create. "There is a serendipitous nature about this project," he said. "How an African-American man goes to Japan to live and work amongst the very best in Japanese anime to create an anime about an African who goes to Japan to live amongst the Japanese elite and become a warrior."

Yasuke launches on Netflix on April 29th, 2021.

Yasuke, an anime series executive-produced by Flying Lotus, will launch on Netflix on April 29th, 2021.

Source: Collider

