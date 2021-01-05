Flying Lotus Reveals He and MF DOOM Had Collaborative EP in the Works

Flying Lotus has revealed that he and the late MF DOOM were in the process of writing a new EP.

Since the iconic rapper's tragic death at the end of 2020, Flying Lotus has been vocal in celebrating his legacy. The two artists were frequent collaborators over the years, and together they minted a handful of fan-favorite tracks, including "Between Friends & Enemies" and "Lunch Break."

Understandably, Flying Lotus wasn't intending to go out of his way to reveal there was something bigger in the works. But when he was engaged by one fan on Twitter who wished for a long-form collaborative project from the two artists, he let the secret slip. "I hate to say this but we were actually working on an EP," FlyLo wrote. "There were more songs that I haven’t even heard."

The comment left fans and artists alike gutted, as they all pondered what could have been. At this time, it's unclear as to whether any of the music Flying Lotus and MF Doom were working on will ultimately see the light of day.

