Flying Lotus Reveals He and MF DOOM Had Collaborative EP in the Works

Flying Lotus Reveals He and MF DOOM Had Collaborative EP in the Works

The longtime collaborators were working on their first long-form project when MF DOOM tragically passed.
Author:
Publish date:

Flying Lotus has revealed that he and the late MF DOOM were in the process of writing a new EP.

Since the iconic rapper's tragic death at the end of 2020, Flying Lotus has been vocal in celebrating his legacy. The two artists were frequent collaborators over the years, and together they minted a handful of fan-favorite tracks, including "Between Friends & Enemies" and "Lunch Break."

Understandably, Flying Lotus wasn't intending to go out of his way to reveal there was something bigger in the works. But when he was engaged by one fan on Twitter who wished for a long-form collaborative project from the two artists, he let the secret slip. "I hate to say this but we were actually working on an EP," FlyLo wrote. "There were more songs that I haven’t even heard."

The comment left fans and artists alike gutted, as they all pondered what could have been. At this time, it's unclear as to whether any of the music Flying Lotus and MF Doom were working on will ultimately see the light of day.

FOLLOW FLYING LOTUS:

Facebook: facebook.com/flyinglotus/
Twitter: twitter.com/flyinglotus
Instagram: instagram.com/flyinglotus
Spotify: spoti.fi/2MpLC2J

Related

Flying Lotus and Denzel Curry
NEWS

Flying Lotus and Denzel Curry Host New Remix Challenge for "Black Balloons Reprise"

The duo is challenging fans in honor of the one-year anniversary of Flying Lotus' "Flamagra" album.

Flying Lotus
NEWS

Flying Lotus is Spinning a Virtual DJ Set for the Premiere of Adult Swim's "YOLO: Crystal Fantasy"

The Grammy Award-nominated producer will appear at the first-ever "Adult Swim Con" virtual convention.

pjimage (25)
NEWS

Alison Wonderland and Subtronics Announce Collaboration In the Works

The two bass producers took to Twitter to confirm the project is well in the works.

Flying Lotus Marc Rebillet
EVENTS

Flying Lotus Teams Up with Marc Rebillet for the Return of Brainfeeder's "The HIT" Series

Name a more iconic duo than Flying Lotus and Marc Rebillet. We'll wait.

Oliver heldens
NEWS

Oliver Heldens Announces He's Working on His Debut Album

Oliver Heldens is putting together his first longform project.

Flying Lotus, Mac Miller
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to an Unearthed Mac Miller Verse on New Version of Flying Lotus' "Black Balloons Reprise"

The track began circulating after gamers heard it on Flying Lotus' FlyLo FM in-game Grand Theft Auto V radio station.

Feed Me Flux
NEWS

Feed Me Reveals a Collaboration Alongside Flux Pavilion Is In the Works

The worlds of two bass music titans are about to collide.

Flying Lotus
MUSIC RELEASES

Flying Lotus Shares "Flamagra" Instrumentals in Release of Deluxe Edition

Immerse yourself in the production of one of the game's most forward-thinking beatmakers.