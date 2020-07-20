Flying Lotus is Spinning a Virtual DJ Set for the Premiere of Adult Swim's "YOLO: Crystal Fantasy"

Flying Lotus is nosediving into Adult Swim's quirky universe for a forthcoming virtual DJ set to celebrate the premiere of the network's new show, YOLO: Crystal Fantasy.

The set is included as part of the scheduled programming for the first-ever "Adult Swim Con," a digital convention beginning this Thursday, July 23rd and running until Saturday, July 25th from 4PM to 10PM PDT (7PM to 1AM ET).

In addition to Flying Lotus' highly anticipated performance, the event will also feature an exclusive Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time gameplay session, sneak previews of Blade Runner and Uzumaki, and special behind-the-scenes looks at Rick and Morty as well as a Q&A with the cast and crew. To check out the full "Adult Swim Con" slate, head over to Adult Swim's website.

Flying Lotus will take the decks at 6PM PDT (9PM ET) and the DJ set will be streamed via Adult Swim's Twitch channel. You can RSVP here.

YOLO: Crystal Fantasy premieres on Adult Swim on August 9th, 2020. Watch the trailer below.

