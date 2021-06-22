Foo Fighters Are Releasing a Disco Album Under a Bee Gees Tribute Alias

Foo Fighters are now a Bee Gees tribute band.

No, this is not some kind of out of season April Fools joke. After a masterful return to the stage over the weekend at Madison Square Garden, their first post-COVID performance, the iconic rock band were quick to announce their next big musical endeavor—becoming the Dee Gees.

Fans won't have long to process the surprising development as the group's forthcoming disco record under the new alias is out next month. According to Rolling Stone, the 10-track offering, titled Hail Satin, will bundle five Bee Gees classics—“You Should Be Dancing,” Night Fever,” “Tragedy,” “More Than a Woman," and “Shadow Dancing—along with five disco-inspired editions of songs from Foo Fighters' recent album, Medicine At Midnight.

“We’ve been going down to our studio every day and filming things and recording things, and this one day we had our list of things we were supposed to do and it said, ‘Record a cover song for Jo,’" Dave Grohl recalled. "And while we were having this conversation somebody said, ‘Hey, have you seen that Bee Gees documentary?’ And I was like the last person on earth, the only person that hadn’t seen it. So I was like, ‘Why don’t we just do a Bee Gees song?’ And someone was just like, ‘OK, how do you wanna do it?’ And I said, ‘Well, let’s do it like the Bee Gees.’”

Fans will soon get to hear the fruits of that studio session on July 17th.