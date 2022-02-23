Skip to main content
Former DJ and Electronic Music Producer Sells "Unicorn" Fintech Company for $1.1 Billion

Former DJ and Electronic Music Producer Sells "Unicorn" Fintech Company for $1.1 Billion

Conceived over 20 years ago, Miguel Santos' banking technology company Technisys was acquired by SoFi Technologies.

Technisys

Conceived over 20 years ago, Miguel Santos' banking technology company Technisys was acquired by SoFi Technologies.

Royalties, shmoyalties. Miguel Santos, a fintech entrepreneur and former DJ, has cashed out on his innovative company, Technisys.

Santos recently sold the banking technology company to SoFi Technologies, a publicly traded digital personal finance giant, for $1.1 billion. Conceived more than 20 years ago, Technisys will now provide cloud-based digital banking solutions for SoFi.

Santos may be best known for his role as founder and CEO of Technisys, but he's also a longtime DJ and house music producer.

Santos has an affinity for techno and melodic house music, often attending shows featuring the likes of electronic music legends such as Hernan Cattaneo, Solomun and more. Check out one of his own DJ mixes, which was recorded and uploaded in 2021, below. 

Recommended Articles

222559952_2661125004188150_4683699556865443409_n (1)
NEWS

Former DJ and Electronic Music Producer Sells "Unicorn" Fintech Company for $1.1 Billion

Conceived over 20 years ago, Miguel Santos' banking technology company Technisys was acquired by SoFi Technologies.

By Lennon Cihak
just now
Pacha
EVENTS

After a Two-Year Closure, Pacha Ibiza Is Returning With a Massive Grand Opening Party

Electronic music vet Solomun will usher in the return of one of Ibiza's most legendary clubs.

By Lennon Cihak
51 minutes ago
calvin harris
NEWS

Calvin Harris to Return to Ibiza for 2022 Summer Residency at Ushuaïa

One of the world's most successful DJs and producers is returning to the legendary Ibiza club.

By Lennon Cihak
1 hour ago

According to the merger agreement, Technisys' shareholders will receive consideration of approximately 84 million shares of SoFi common stock. The acquisition is expected to add a cumulative $500 to $800 million in SoFi revenue through 2025, per a press release issued to announce the merger.

"The project they approached us with is spectacular and accelerates all the plans we already had," Santos said in a statement. "They put an amazing offer in front of us."

Even with a life-changing buyout and payday, Santos isn't going anywhere. He will remain at the helm of the company and aid in its transition into the SoFi Technologies ecosystem.

"The idea is that Technisys continues as an independent company serving all its clients, now with a different scale, perspective, and access to investment," Santos continued. "I'm staying with the company with the whole team. I'm not going to miss out on such a great opportunity that lies ahead of us."

Tags
terms:
FintechMiguel SantosTechnisys

Related

NEWS

Spotify Singed with $1.6 Billion Lawsuit, Files to Take Company Public in 2018

Spotify is facing a massive lawsuit alongside it going public this year.

iHeartMedia
NEWS

SiriusXM's Parent Company Just Laid Down a $1.16 Billion Offer for 40% of iHeartMedia

20-percent of the common shares would go to Sirius. The other 20-percent would be in Liberty Media's hands.

BandPay Logo PAYMNT
GEAR + TECH

BandPay Secures $2M in Funding to Eliminate Issues Amongst Musicians, Producers, Other Music Professionals

BandPay is designed to assist creatives collaborate and stick to the agreements they make through a feature-rich mobile application.

david guetta united at home
GEAR + TECH

David Guetta Announces Partnership to Sell Blockchain-Powered "United at Home" NFTs

David Guetta and his team continue to pioneer bleeding edge technology.

DJ Swivel Jordan Young
INDUSTRY

The Chainsmokers, BTS Producer DJ Swivel Shares Music Business Advice in New YouTube Series

DJ Swivel doesn’t believe in gatekeeping in the business and believes that information is meant to be shared.

Kygo
NEWS

Kygo Purchases Minority Stake in Top-Selling Finnish Alcohol Company

Kygo joins actor Miles Teller and golfer Rickie Fowler as co-owners of The Long Drink Company.

91297000_101525041506038_8389040365767753728_o
GEAR + TECH

Leading VR Company Redpill Announces Three New Livestream Music Performances

Redpill is alchemizing the worlds of live music and virtual reality.

charlesthefirst
NEWS

Promising Electronic Music Producer CharlestheFirst Dead at 25

"He lived his life with a sense of magic and inspiration that most people only dream of."