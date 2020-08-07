Dimitri de Wit, Former Manager of Tiësto, Dead at 51

Dimitri de Wit, a former manager of international EDM superstar Tiësto, has passed away at the age of 51 after a battle with cancer.

Known for his encyclopedic knowledge of dance music culture and contributions to the EDM scene at large, de Wit launched his musical career in the Netherlands at the ripe age of 14, performing under the moniker DJ Le Blanc. He went on to become a fixture in the region's underground rave scene, promoting iconic acid house parties throughout the 80s.

de Wit also had a long and storied history with fabled electronic label Black Hole Recordings, releasing original music on the Black Hole banner and spearheading its A&R efforts.

He eventually became Tiësto's manager, establishing himself as an instrumental piece of the seminal DJ's early success. Watch the video below in which de Wit discusses DJing, the trance scene, and his experiences building the career of Tiësto.

Arny Bink of Black Hole Recordings took to Facebook to share a touching tribute to the late manager. "After a short and heavy battle with cancer, we’ve lost our colleague and dear friend Dimitri de Wit on Thursday, August 6th," Bink wrote. "Dimitri was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in the first week of June, and despite his best attempts and incredibly positive attitude, his cancer was sadly enough way too agressive [sic] to give him any kind of fighting chance. And so it is with heavy hearts, that all of us at Black Hole extend our sincere condolences to Dimitri's girlfriend, family and friends, and those colleagues from the music industry who have been in his life."

"On a personal note, Dimitri has been a close and loyal friend for a very long time, and we’ve shared many adventures together," Bink continued. "I will miss him terribly, but I will mostly remember him with a smile on my face, and I hope so will you."

You can read Bink's announcement below. EDM.com expresses its deepest condolences to the friends, family, and loved ones of Dimitri de Wit.