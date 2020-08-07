Monstercat Joins the Battle in Fortnite with Radio Yonder

When it comes to bridging the gap between gaming and EDM, perhaps no one does things quite like the Monstercat imprint. The label has already been the exclusive soundtrack of the popular game Rocket League, and they now have ventured into the wild world of Fortnite.

The leading battle royale video game has introduced an in-vehicle radio station called "Radio Yonder", featuring 20 Monstercat selections so players can enjoy their favorites while riding off to battle. Featuring tracks by Dion Timmer, Slushii, MUZZ, Pegboard Nerds, and many others from the Monstercat roster, Radio Yonder is sure to get players hyped and ready to catch some dubs.

The full selection of tracks has also been compiled into a Spotify playlist, so fans can enjoy the sounds of Radio Yonder in their own real-life vehicles, or anywhere else, at any time.

This new collaborative effort only further cements Monstercat’s position as the foremost bass music and gaming crossover imprint in the industry. The label understands that its music perfectly goes hand in hand with a good gaming session, and fans will undoubtedly be eager to hear a Monstercat soundtrack within Fortnite and perhaps even more gaming franchises down the line.

