Four Loko Has Launched a Record Label

Yes, you read that right.
Music industry news has been strange as of late, but Four Loko has taken it to another level. The fabled malt liquor maker has launched its own record label and is debuting with a single from Valentino Khan, Wifisfuneral, and YBN Almighty Jay.

Aptly named Four Loko Records, the imprint looks to ride off of the success of the IRL TOUR series, which featured Diplo, ILOVEMAKONNEN, Flosstradamus, and more. The newly minted label has an ambitious future, as they plan to bridge digital experiences with real-life ones for an integrated approach. This includes collaborative music and clothing, submissions from artists and fans, and much more.

Four Loko Records launched with its debut single from Valentino Khan.

"Four Loko as a brand has always leaned into the unconventional - Four Loko Records gives us the opportunity to bring new fresh music from artists that create outside the traditional standards of the music industry," said Four Loko's VP of Marketing Samantha Catalina. "Legends are born out of underground and indie scenes and we are excited to be a part of that."

Valentino Khan, Wifisfuneral, and YBN Almighty Jay's single "Digest" is the perfect debut for the label. Khan has cooked up a booming hip-hop beat wherein Wifisfuneral and YBN Almighty Jay's excellent verses take center stage. 

Find "Digest" on all streaming platforms here and listen to the track below.

