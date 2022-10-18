Watch Four Tet and Fred again.. Take Over a New York City Food Truck

There was more heat than just that of the sizzling waffle irons emitting from the food truck outside Terminal 5 over the weekend.

Four Tet and Fred again.. took over the New York venue, but didn't quite feel like turning down after their sets were over. Instead, the two took over a food truck serving waffles in the immediate vicinity after noticing those inside were having a good time playing music on boombox speakers.

Naturally, once Four Tet and Fred again.. were given free reign over the aux, a crowd quickly began to form around the vehicle. The two artists were enjoying the moment, but as the crowd grew in mass, they were also looking to make an exit. That wasn't before teeing up one last legendary crowd pleasing track, however.

“Lolllll I said to @fourtetkieran alright last song what do we play and he looked me dead in the eyes and pressed play," Fred again.. recapped on social media.

That track was none other than Miley Cyrus' "Party In The U.S.A." Fans were quick-witted in capturing the singalong send off on camera during which Fred again.. and Four Tet are all smiles. The situation made for a memorable moment you almost certainly couldn't replicate again.

Meanwhile, Fred again.. is readying his new album, Actual Life 3 for release on October 28.

FOLLOW FOUR TET:

Facebook: facebook.com/FourTetKieran

Twitter: twitter.com/FourTet

Instagram: instagram.com/fourtetkieran

Spotify: spoti.fi/37kV2Id

FOLLOW FRED AGAIN..:

Facebook: facebook.com/fredagainagain

Instagram: instagram.com/fredagainagainagainagainagain

Twitter: twitter.com/fredagainagain1

Spotify: spoti.fi/3w2WKZD