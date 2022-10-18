Skip to main content
Watch Four Tet and Fred again.. Take Over a New York City Food Truck

Watch Four Tet and Fred again.. Take Over a New York City Food Truck

After their show, Four Tet and Fred again.. didn't hesitate to continue serving up some heat.

Julio Enriquez

After their show, Four Tet and Fred again.. didn't hesitate to continue serving up some heat.

There was more heat than just that of the sizzling waffle irons emitting from the food truck outside Terminal 5 over the weekend.

Four Tet and Fred again.. took over the New York venue, but didn't quite feel like turning down after their sets were over. Instead, the two took over a food truck serving waffles in the immediate vicinity after noticing those inside were having a good time playing music on boombox speakers.

Naturally, once Four Tet and Fred again.. were given free reign over the aux, a crowd quickly began to form around the vehicle. The two artists were enjoying the moment, but as the crowd grew in mass, they were also looking to make an exit. That wasn't before teeing up one last legendary crowd pleasing track, however.

“Lolllll I said to @fourtetkieran alright last song what do we play and he looked me dead in the eyes and pressed play," Fred again.. recapped on social media. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

fred again
NEWS

Watch Four Tet and Fred again.. Take Over a New York City Food Truck

After their show, Four Tet and Fred again.. didn't hesitate to continue serving up some heat.

By Cameron Sunkel
soundcloud
NEWS

SoundCloud Rebrands Creator Services Platform to "SoundCloud for Artists"

Tracy Chan, a former Twitch Music and Spotify executive, is leading the effort.

By Cameron Sunkel
Adventure Club at Havana Nightclub in The Grand Oasis at Pollen Presents Electric Zoo Cancun
MUSIC RELEASES

Adventure Club Turn Back Time With Vintage Melodic Dubstep Remix: Listen

Adventure Club's new remix of Łaszewo's "Fuck Your Sunshine" harkens back to their fan-favorite edits of Metric's "Collect Call" and Foxes' "Youth."

By Jason Heffler

That track was none other than Miley Cyrus' "Party In The U.S.A."  Fans were quick-witted in capturing the singalong send off on camera during which Fred again.. and Four Tet are all smiles. The situation made for a memorable moment you almost certainly couldn't replicate again.  

Meanwhile, Fred again.. is readying his new album, Actual Life 3 for release on October 28.

FOLLOW FOUR TET:

Facebook: facebook.com/FourTetKieran
Twitter: twitter.com/FourTet
Instagram: instagram.com/fourtetkieran
Spotify: spoti.fi/37kV2Id

FOLLOW FRED AGAIN..:

Facebook: facebook.com/fredagainagain
Instagram: instagram.com/fredagainagainagainagainagain
Twitter: twitter.com/fredagainagain1
Spotify: spoti.fi/3w2WKZD

Related

fred again..
MUSIC RELEASES

Fred again.. Pushes Boundaries With New Four Tet-Assisted Single, "Jungle"

As his fall 2022 tour approaches, Fred Again.. has released a stunning single that feeds into the primal depths of his visceral approach to dance music production.

four tet
NEWS

Four Tet Wins Legal Battle Over Streaming Royalties Dispute

Four Tet will reportedly receive roughly $70,000 after his label, Domino, recognized his entitlement to a 50% royalty share.

Screen Shot 2022-06-18 at 9.57.57 AM
NEWS

Watch Fred again.. Tease Unreleased Music With Skrillex

A track Fred again.. started six years ago may finally see a release after colliding with Skrillex.

Roskilde_Festival_Four_Tet-4
NEWS

Four Tet Sues Label Over Perceived Discrepancy In Streaming Royalty Rate

Four Tet is suing for £70,000 to make up for lost income.

fred again..
NEWS

Watch Fred again..'s Blockbuster Boiler Room Debut

Fred again.. shared he's long been a fan of the Boiler Room experience, and he certainly made the most of the moment.

fred again
MUSIC RELEASES

Fred again.. Sees the Silver Lining With New "Actual Life 3" Single, "Bleu (better with time)"

Fred Again.. paints an optimistic outlook with the latest single from "Actual Life 3" as the release of his hotly anticipated album looms.

fred again..
MUSIC RELEASES

Fred again.. and Swedish House Mafia Unite for Super-Collab, "Turn On The Lights again.."

Fred again.. has a multi-genre infused hit on his hands with Future and Swedish House Mafia joining him on "Turn On The Lights again.."

fred again..
NEWS

Fred again.. Reveals Hotly Anticipated Collaboration With Swedish House Mafia

"Turn On The Lights Again" will drop next week.