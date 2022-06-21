Four Tet Wins Legal Battle Over Streaming Royalties Dispute

Four Tet has come out on the winning end of a legal battle against his label after around a year of litigation.

The tenured electronic music producer brought a legal claim against his record label, Domino, alleging the organization had only paid him 18% of the royalty share for his music instead of the 50% rate promised in his contract.

Signed in 2001, Four Tet's agreement with Domino yielded multiple acclaimed albums, including Pause, Rounds and Everything Ecstatic. The ugly battle led to Domino temporarily removing the albums from streaming services per their legal guidance, though the music has since been restored.

In filing the suit, Four Tet sought £70,000 in backpay from Domino.

Now, Four Tet has announced that he'll be receiving that and more as part of a non-confidential settlement with the imprint. As Pitchfork notes, the label additionally paid interest on the sum, recognized the artist's entitlement to a 50% royalty share going forward, and covered his legal fees.

"It has been a difficult and stressful experience to work my way through this court case and I’m so glad we got this positive result," Four Tet said in a tweet, "but I feel hugely relieved that the process is over. "

FOLLOW FOUR TET:

Facebook: facebook.com/FourTetKieran

Twitter: twitter.com/FourTet

Instagram: instagram.com/fourtetkieran

Spotify: spoti.fi/37kV2Id