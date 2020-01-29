Miami is a city the masses flock to for entertainment. With that comes a discussion on the impact these events have on the environment, however. One hub looking to make a major environmental cleanup is the historic Bayfront Park. In December of 2019, it was announced that Bayfront Trust Management, the city of Miami, and Florida Power & Light (FPL) would partner to give the park a "green makeover." The venue is now ready, right in time for the Super Bowl LIV and Ultra Music Festival.

The initiative called for FPL to install more than 500 solar panels to harness power for all the events held at the location. It is expected to generate more power than is typically needed for the average concert. It will also double as a research hub to test a new kind of solar technology that will produce energy on both sides of the panels. They feature new LED lights that have replaced the previous canopy structure and will light up the walkway in a range of colors.

Just last week word came in that Ultra finalized contracts for the festival's return to Bayfront Park. This came after a lengthy back-and-forth between organizers and lawmakers - as well as a lawsuit against the city by nearby residents. The four-count complaint issued by attorney Sam Dubbin on behalf of residents belonging to the Downtown Neighbors Alliance accused the city of violating its own charter, allowing an illegal nuisance, and disregarding its own bidding laws by allowing the event to take place. Ultra has been doing everything they can to appease the situation including the Mission: Home campaign.

The new FPL Solar Amphitheater will see its first performance this Super Bowl Sunday as Kanye West and VOUS present Sunday Service. Ultra Music Festival will follow behind on March 20th-22nd, 2020. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the event website.

