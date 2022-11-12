Skip to main content
Techno and House Music Dominate Frank Ocean's New Radio Show Episode

As fans clamor for his third studio album, Ocean put together a "Homer Radio" episode that's chock full of the sounds of the underground.

Dave Gold

Frank Ocean has shared a revealing window into the electronic tracks bumping around in the office afterhours.

In the third episode of Ocean's "Homer Radio" show on Apple Music 1, the elusive artist leaned heavily into techno and house music. The mix features a myriad of electronic tracks by artists such as Green Velvet, who have long waved the flag of the underground dance music scene.

The curated offering is particularly notable after comments made in 2019 by Ocean, who said his next album was likely to embrace the influences of club music’s cultural epicenters.

"I’ve been interested in club, and the many different iterations of nightlife for music and songs," he said at the time. "And so the things I look at now have a lot to do with those scenes: Detroit, Chicago, techno, house, French electronic."

There's certainly ample pretext for the move as the worlds of R&B, hip-hop and electronic music have become more intertwined than ever in recent memory. Drake, Beyoncé, Megan Thee Stallion and more have embraced the sounds of the late-night hours.

Many will also recall when The Weeknd famously took to his radio show, "Memento Mori," to give a preview of the influences that inspired his Dawn FM album. Needless to say, it seems there's a Frank Ocean club era on the horizon.

It’s been six years since his last studio album, 2016's influential Blonde. But with a headlining performance at Coachella already confirmed for 2023, it's not out of the question that fans could get their hands on his third LP before then.

Frank Ocean "Homer Radio EP. 3" Tracklist

DJ Flavinho Motta, "Primeiro Beck Ela Me Mamou"
Cornelius Doctor, "Sparkling Plasma"
Beau Wanzer, "Stupid Drunk Bro"
Tolouse Low, "Jeidem Fall (Wolf Müller Mix)"
Mike Parker, "Living Colossus"
Aurora Halal & DJ G, "Off The Top"
Lbeeze, "Different Time"
Africaine 808, "Rhythm Is All You Can Dance (Wolf Muller Remix)"
Two Dogs in a House, "Next to You"
Green Velvet, "Stormy Weather"
Ambien Baby, "101 We Love You"
Sami, "Marty & Jack"
Hizatron, "Van Glooperstein"
Ahadadream, "Hydration"
Scratchclart, "Log Out"
Fatima Al Qadiri, "Hip Hop Spa"
Doof, "Skunked On Planet Dub"
Flørist, "Horn"
MC Zaquin & MC Rick, "Não Nasceu pra Namorar"
Modern Art, "Underwater Kites"
Wiseboy Jeremy, "Sample"

