Watch Fred again.. Tease Unreleased Music With Skrillex

For those keeping track, it's time to tally another massive Skrillex collaboration in the superstar producer's wide-ranging trove of unreleased music.

A brief teaser clip originally posted on Fred again..'s Instagram, which has since shored up on Reddit, features the two artists cooking up a spicy new trap tune featuring a bulbous bass in the build that quickly descends into a scuttling 16th-note synth lead.

While there's no word on a release date, it's in the very least encouraging to see Skrillex in seemingly good spirits after a last-minute withdrawal from two recent major festivals on his calendar: Tampa's Sunset Music Festival and Detroit's Movement. He attributed the cancellation to a need to spend more time in the studio to finish forthcoming projects.

Meanwhile, Fred again.. continues to court mainstream attention. Riding high on the back of his scintillating Actual Life 2 album, he's been tearing up the festival circuit while nabbing high-profile production credits alongside the likes of Swedish House Mafia and Ed Sheeran.

