Fred again.. Reveals Hotly Anticipated Collaboration With Swedish House Mafia

Fred again.. flipped the switch and dropped some big news about an upcoming collaboration with Swedish House Mafia, "Turn On The Lights Again."

According to Fred again.., who took to his Discord server to share the news, the track is due out next week. The renowned DJ and producer explained that the collab with the legendary dance music trio was the reason he pushed back his Actual Life 3 project. He received such a profound reaction that it motivated him to get the song out.

"Arite so parrrrt of the reason I had to push back AL3," he wrote in an Instagram post, "is cos of the nuts reaction to turn on the lights that jus made me wanna finish it and get that shit ouuutttttt."

This isn't the first time Fred again.. has worked with Swedish House Mafia. He's credited on the trio's track "Calling On" from their momentous debut album, Paradise Again.

Fred again.. teased a collaboration with Skrillex last month by posting a brief clip to his Instagram Story. There has yet to be an announcement of whether or not they have plans to release the track, which has been six years in the making.

After his monumental debut at Coachella this year, Fred again.. released a boundary-pushing track with Four Tet called "Jungle." The chaotic and captivating house record will certainly perform well live on his North American tour.

FOLLOW FRED AGAIN..:

Facebook: facebook.com/fredagainagain

Instagram: instagram.com/fredagainagainagainagainagain

Spotify: spoti.fi/3w2WKZD